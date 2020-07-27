Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson officially become Greek citizens

Image copyright

Reuters Image caption



The Hollywood stars were given honorary citizenship for assisting victims of a wildfire inGreece





American motion picture stars Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have officially become citizens of Greece, the nation’s prime minister has actually revealed.

The couple postured for an image with their brand-new passports along with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and his other half.

The PM published the image on Instagram onSaturday Hanks and Wilson “are now proud Greek citizens”, he composed.

Greek media stated the conference occurred on Paros, an island in the Aegean Sea.

Hanks, Wilson and their kids were given honorary Greek citizenship in 2015 for their function in accentuating a destructive wildfire near Athens in July 2018.

The wildfire ripped through the seaside town of Mati, eliminating more than 100 individuals.

Speaking to CNN in December, Greece’s Interior Minister Takis Theodorikakos stated Hanks “showed real interest in the people who suffered from the fire in Mati and promoted this issue in the global media”.

Former Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos then signed an honorary naturalisation order for Hanks and his household, mentioning their “exceptional services to Greece”.

Greek senior authorities charged over lethal wildfires in Mati

Aerial images expose destruction of Greek wildfire

The order enabled Hanks and his household to claim Greek citizenship.

“Starting 2020 as an honorary citizen of all of Greece!” Hanks composed on Twitter in January.

Media playback is unsupported on your gadget Media caption Footage from 2018 reveals the level to which the wildfire spread in Mati

Hanks, a transform to the Greek Orthodox Church, and Wilson, who has Greek heritage, have actually made their shared love of the nation understood.

Hanks, 64, and Wilson, 63, have actually been checking out Greece for many years, frequently holidaying in the nation throughout the summertime.

They are reported to own home in Greece, consisting of a house on the island of Antiparos.

Their relate to Greece is stated to have actually notified their choice to co-produce the hit romantic funny My Big Fat Greek Wedding.

A two-time Academy Award winner, Hanks revealed his appreciation for Greece when appearing at the Golden Globes previously this year.

“I’ve been Hellenic now for the better part of 32 years,” Hanks stated as he got the Cecil B DeMille lifetime-achievement award.

“Greece is a haven… I’ve been around the world, I’ve been to the most beautiful places in the world, none of them tops Greece. The land, the sky, the water, it’s good for the soul, it’s a healing place.”