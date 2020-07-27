Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are officially Greek citizens

In a photo posted on social networks by the nation’s prime minister, the 2 happily hold up their brand name brand-new passports.
The couple and their kids ended up being honorary Greek citizens in 2015– after authorities highlighted Hanks’ function in assisting raise awareness about the 2018 fires that devastated areas near Athens and declared the lives of more than 100 individuals.
“Tom Hanks is a person who showed real interest in the people who suffered from the fire in Mati and promoted this issue in the global media,” Greek Interior Minister Takis Theodorikakos informed CNN in a statement inDecember
Wilson, who is part Greek, and Hanks, a Greek Orthodox transform, have actually typically been spotted investing their holidays in Greece, where they likewise own home on the island of Antiparos.
The 2 have actually produced numerous movies based on the Greek community and never ever avoid sharing their appreciation for the nation and its individuals.
“I’ve been Hellenic now for the better part of 32 years,” Hanks informed press reporters at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards earlier this year. “Greece is a haven… I’ve been around the world, I’ve been to the most beautiful places in the world, none of them tops Greece.”
“The land, the sky, the water, it’s good for the soul, it’s a healing place,” Hanks stated.