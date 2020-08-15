Tom Forsyth: Former Motherwell, Rangers and Scotland defender dies aged 71 | Football News

Forsyth played 22 times for Scotland and invested ten years at Rangers
By PA Media
Last Updated: 14/08/20 11:39 pm
Former Motherwell, Rangers and Scotland defender Tom Forsyth has actually passed away at the age of 71.
Forsyth made his name at Motherwell in between 1967 and 1972 prior to being signed by Rangers, where he went on to bet the rest of his profession.
Everyone at Rangers Football Club is unfortunate to discover of the news that our former gamer, Tom Forsyth, has actually died this night. We hand down our genuine acknowledgements to the whole household circle at this challenging time. pic.twitter.com/zuqFeSdQec
— Rangers Football Club (@Rangers FC) August 14, 2020
We are deeply saddened to become aware of the death of former Motherwell gamer and assistant …