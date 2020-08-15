Tom Forsyth: Former Motherwell, Rangers and Scotland defender dies aged 71 | Football News





Tom Forsyth played over 300 times for Rangers and scored the winning objective in the 1973 Scottish Cup last

Former Motherwell, Rangers and Scotland defender Tom Forsyth has actually passed away at the age of 71.

Forsyth made his name at Motherwell in between 1967 and 1972 prior to being signed by Rangers, where he went on to bet the rest of his profession.

Everyone at Rangers Football Club is unfortunate to discover of the news that our former gamer, Tom Forsyth, has actually died this night. We hand down our genuine acknowledgements to the whole household circle at this challenging time. pic.twitter.com/zuqFeSdQec — Rangers Football Club (@Rangers FC) August 14, 2020