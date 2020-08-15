Tom Forsyth: Former Motherwell, Rangers and Scotland defender dies aged 71 | Football News

Forsyth played 22 times for Scotland and invested ten years at Rangers

Tom Forsyth played over 300 times for Rangers and scored the winning objective in the 1973 Scottish Cup last

Former Motherwell, Rangers and Scotland defender Tom Forsyth has actually passed away at the age of 71.

Forsyth made his name at Motherwell in between 1967 and 1972 prior to being signed by Rangers, where he went on to bet the rest of his profession.

