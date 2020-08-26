Tom Cruise returns to the movies — as a fan seeing ‘Tenet’ in a theater: ‘Loved it’

“Tenet,” set to hit American theaters onSept 3 after global releases in the weeks prior, is a large-budget Christopher Nolan- directed movie set to serve as a test of ticket office strength with hopes of renewing the theater market and getting fans back into seats.

The “Top Gun” star shared a video on Twitter on Tuesday to chronicle his go to to the see gthe brand-new movie.

The clip starts with a mask-clad Cruise in the rear seats of a automobile, waving to fans as they state hi.

“How did that happen?” he asked. “I’m wearing a mask.”

The within the theater can likewise quickly be seen, and while the majority of people appear to be socially distancing to some degree with seats in in between celebrations, it’ s significant that the theater appears to be fairly complete.

Cruise then watches the film, relatively using his mask the whole time.

“Great to be back in a movie theater everybody,” he stated after the movie completed.

His post was captioned: “Big Movie. Big Screen. Loved it.”

Most theaters throughout America have actually been closed down in an effort to …