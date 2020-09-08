Tom Cruise pulls off death-defying motorbike stunt as he flies through the air filming Mission Impossible – Armenian News

Tom Cruise managed to pull off a death-defying motorbike stunt as he flew through the air while filming Mission Impossible, The Sun reports.

The actor – who plays leading man Ethan Hunt in the franchise – has been busy filming for the seventh instalment of the famous films and recently completed a scary jump on top of mountain Helsetkopen in Norway.

Last month the 58-year-old, who is famed for doing his own stunts in the action movies, was seen flying 160ft through the air just days after a horror explosion on set.

But that definitely hasn’t put him off as he’s now in Norway filming his next big stunt.

Yesterday he took his skills one step further and performed another impressive stunt on his bike, which included a high-level parachute jump.

As the actor flew down the mountain Helsetkopen, near Hellesylt, he completed four jumps on a bike off a huge ramp down the mountain top.

He then landed by parachute down the mountainside.

Tom has also completed a 10,000ft skydive, flown a helicopter through London and pulled wheelies on a BMW superbike during a high-speed chase for the current film.

Since their return, it hasn’t been easy as hoped for the cast and crew as filming plunged into crisis when a fire ripped through the set following horror motorcycle explosion last month.

The movie, which is…