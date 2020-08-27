Tom Cruise & Nicole Kidman’s Daughter Posts SUPER Rare Selfie!

Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise’s children are notoriously private — which is what makes this news such a surprise!

Ordinarily, a celeb’s kid posting selfie wouldn’t be headline worthy on its own. The Instagram app is filled with faces of famous folks’ kids building their own online followings. It takes a little more to stand out these days than simply being born into a well-known family. There are some exceptions to this rule: particularly private progeny, often the children of A-listers who have grown up in a particularly harsh spotlight, like the Kidman-Cruise kids Connor and Isabella.

While Connor has posted a fair amount of pictures of himself over the years (mostly holding big fish), Bella’s social media presence has been a bit more reserved. Back in 2018, she started her clothing line BKC (for her initials, Bella Kidman Cruise). But her social page mostly features her original art and items from her store.

But on Tuesday, the 27-year-old switched it up with an unexpected mirror selfie. She captioned the pic:

“All that glitters is gold.. oh wait, it’s just another Instagram filter”

There’s only one other portrait of the artist on her feed (above), posted back in May with the caption…