Tom Cruise, Nicole Kidman’s daughter Bella posts rare selfie

In the photo posted on Tuesday, Bella, the adopted daughter of the Hollywood titans, donned a black hat over her dark hair and paired it with a dark shirt and shiny accessories.

She stood in front of a mirror.

“All that glitters is gold,” she wrote in reference to golden sparkles seen throughout the photo. “Oh wait, it’s just another Instagram filter.”

Bella also shared a selfie in May, featuring herself with her hand on her head in what appears to be a kitchen.

“The procrastination station,” she said in the caption.

Bella was adopted in 1992 and Cruise, now 58, later adopted a son Connor, born in 1995, with Kidman, now 53. The actors split in 2001.

Notably, Bella uses both of her parents’ last names on both her Instagram account and personal website

In 2018, the Oscar-winning actress briefly discussed her relationship with Bella and Connor, who both practice Scientology with their father, in an interview with Australia’s Who.

“They are able to make their own decisions. They have made choices to be Scientologists and as a mother, it’s my job to love them,” she said. “And I am an example of that…