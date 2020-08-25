Tom Cruise encourages people to go back to the movies

In a video published to his Twitter, Cruise is revealed going to a screening of Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet.” In the video, he happily states as he gets to the screening area, “Back to the movies.”
As the screening ends, Cruise states, “Great to be back in a movie theater, everybody.”
He includes his evaluation of the film upon being asked. “I loved it.”
Cruise’s “Top Gun: Maverick” was postponed due to the pandemic.
The follow up to the struck 1986 movie was postponed two times– very first pressed to December 2020 and after that to July 2021.
It likewise stars Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm and is directed by Joseph Kosinski.