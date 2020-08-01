Tom Cruise convinces Universal to pay $200m for movie to be shot in space – Panorama

Actor Tom Cruise does not even have a script for his approaching history- making movie to be shot in space, however handled to persuade Universal Pictures to spend $200 million to produce it.

Citing Deadline, Hindustan Times reports that Universal validated the huge- spending plan task over a Zoom call with Cruise, author- director Doug Liman, his regular partner Christopher McQuarrie, and manufacturer PJ vanSandwijk Elon Musk will likewise be included through his SpaceX company.

Cruise’s Mission Impossible 5, 6, 7 and 8 director McQuarrie, Deadline states, “ will have a ground control role as story advisor and producer.” Liman, on the other hand, has actually dealt with the star on Edge of Tomorrow and AmericanMade He’s presently composing the script of the action- experience movie.

Cruise just recently resumed recording the seventh Mission Impossible movie, which had actually been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. It was reported on Friday that the team intended on exploding a genuine bridge in Poland, for an action scene. The bridge, which was initially constructed in 1909 in the Polish town of Pilchowice, has actually been decommissioned given that 2016.

Cruise will next be seen in Top Gun: Maverick, which after being pressed to December, was more pressed to 2021 since of the ongoing impacts of the infection throughout the world.