Tom Cruise convinces Universal to pay $200m for movie to be shot in space – Armenian News

Actor Tom Cruise doesn’t even have a script for his upcoming history-making film to be shot in space, but managed to convince Universal Pictures to shell out $200 million (nearly Rs 1500 crore) to produce it.

Citing Deadline, HindustanTimes reports that Universal signed off on the big-budget project over a Zoom call with Cruise, writer-director Doug Liman, his frequent collaborator Christopher McQuarrie, and producer PJ van Sandwijk. Elon Musk will also be involved through his SpaceX firm.

Cruise’s Mission Impossible 5, 6, 7 and 8 director McQuarrie, Deadline says, “ will have a ground control role as story advisor and producer.” Liman, on the other hand, has worked with the actor on Edge of Tomorrow and American Made. He’s currently writing the script of the action-adventure film.