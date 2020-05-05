Tom Cruise and Elon Musk’s SpaceX are making a movie in space, report says

Get ready to see a film that is out of the world, literally!

Tom Cruise and Elon Musk’s spaces are working on making a new film with the collaboration of NASA to shoot it in outer space. Spokesmen of Cruise, Musk, and NASA did not respond to the comment request until the moment.

A report from The Deadline says: “it’s not a Mission: Impossible film and no studio is in the mix at this stage.” The movie would be the first narrative feature film shot in outer space, and while details are sketchy, the report says it would be filmed in “Musk’s space ship.”

No further details about when Cruise will board a spacecraft. However, the first launch of astronauts to the International Space Station aboard a SpaceX spacecraft is supposed to set on May 27

Tom Cruise is famous for his risky roles in movies, he claimed the tallest tower in the world, Dubai’s Burj Khalifa in 2011 for his movie Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol. Moreover, it’s not the first time for Must to join the entertainment world. He also took part in many movies and shows. He also did a voice-over, when he voiced himself in Rick and Morty’s animated show.