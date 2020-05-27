Tom Cruise and Doug Liman team up for movie shot in outer space

Doug Liman and Tom Cruise are teaming up on a beforehand introduced movie that will probably be shot in space.
Liman and Cruise are working collectively on the venture, reviews Deadline, with Liman writing the screenplay and Cruise producing.
Cruise, who typically does his personal stunts in his movies, can be collaborating with Elon Musk’s Space X for the movie.
The bold flick reunites Liman with Cruise. He’d beforehand directed him in “American Made” and “Edge of Tomorrow.”
Before they start filming, Liman will reportedly end up a movie he’s taking pictures starring Daisy Ridley and Cruise is ready to get again to work on “Mission: Impossible 7,” which halted manufacturing as a result of coronavirus pandemic.