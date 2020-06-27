Tom Cotton says Wyoming’s ‘well-rounded working-class’ population more worthy of statehood than DC

“Wyoming is smaller than Washington by population, but it has three times as many workers in mining, logging and construction, and 10 times as many workers in manufacturing. In other words, Wyoming is a well-rounded working-class state. A new state of Washington would not be,” the Arkansas Republican said on the Senate floor.

Advocates of DC statehood indicate the fact that residents pay taxes to the us government but do not have representation in america Senate and only have one non-voting delegate representing them in america House. But Cotton argued that Democrats are only pushing for DC statehood for them to “have two new Democratic senators in perpetuity” and also to “rig the rule of our democracy.”

Partisanship has long been a central basis for Republican opposition to DC statehood, because they frequently indicate the likelihood that Democrats would pick up two additional US senators. But Cotton’s comments also underscore the economic, regional and racial divides that increasingly make up both parties.

Arguing against a Democrat-backed House bill that would admit DC as a state, Cotton jokingly questioned what “vital” areas of industry for DC will be: “Lobbying? Bureaucracy? Give me a break.”

He said that DC as circumstances would be “nothing more than an appendage of the federal government.” The senator also claimed that the greatest group of workers in the District “by far” are “bureaucrats and other white-collar professionals.” It’s true that nearly 25 % of DC’s workforce is part of the federal government, based on statistics supplied by the city’s Department of Employment Services, though the workforces of a great many other US cities are predominantly “white-collar.” CNN has reached out to DC Mayor Muriel Bowser’s office for comment. Cotton specifically pointed to DC’s handling of vandalism and looting that occurred early this month during some of the protests, arguing the destruction would be worse had federal law enforcement maybe not stepped in. “Would you trust Mayor Bowser to keep Washington safe if she were given the powers of a governor? Would you trust Marion Barry?” Cotton said of the existing mayor and the late former mayor, both Black Democratic politicians. Democrats swiftly criticized Cotton. “DC residents are Americans who pay federal taxes and they shouldn’t get screwed just because Tom Cotton doesn’t think they have the right jobs,” Democratic Sen. Brian Schatz of Hawaii wrote on Twitter. Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut tweeted that Cotton’s remarks amounted to “job shaming.” “Awesome! I’m in. Great idea. This CANNOT go wrong. Let’s rank the virtue of every profession and if your state has too many workers in the bottom 20% you get kicked out of America,” Murphy tweeted. House Democrats passed a bill approving DC statehood on Friday, making history as the very first time that a branch of Congress advanced a bill on the District’s statehood. The legislation, however, is unlikely to get traction in the GOP-controlled Senate and the White House said this week that President Donald Trump would veto the bill if it were provided for his desk.

Source link