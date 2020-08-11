Tom Cotton on Seattle police chief resigning: A lot of left-wing politicians living in ‘fantasy land’

“A lot of politicians live in fantasy land,” Sen. Tom Cotton said on Tuesday, reacting to the Seattle police chief Carmen Best resigning from her post after the city approved a plan to defund police budgets.

“These police chiefs and their police officers are simply trying to enforce the law and explain to them If you defund the police, if you tell the police to pull back from certain neighborhoods, if you just disrespect law enforcement in general, you’re going to get more crime, you’re not going to appease rioters in the streets and, unfortunately, that’s what we’re continuing to see in so many of our cities,” Cotton, R-Ark., told “Fox & Friends.”

Best, the Seattle police chief, emailed her resignation notice late Monday, hours after the city council made good on its promise to approve sweeping proposals that would cut about 100 officers and slash the department’s budget.

Best’s email, which was obtained by Jason Rantz, a local radio host, said that her retirement will be effective Sept. 2.

“I wanted you to hear this from me, but some media have reached this conclusion on their own,” she wrote. “This was a difficult decision for me, but when it’s time, it’s time.”

She thanked Mayor Jenny Durkan for her “her continuous support” and said that the Seattle PD is “truly the best police department in the country, and please trust me when I say, the vast majority…