Tom Cotton, GOP senator, introduces bill to prohibit use of federal funds to teach 1619 Project

A declaration from the senator’s workplace revealing the bill intro mentions that the legislation will be entitled the Saving American History Act of 2020 and “would prohibit the use of federal funds to teach the 1619 Project by K-12 schools or school districts. Schools that teach the 1619 Project would also be ineligible for federal professional-development grants.”
Cotton’s release mentions that “under the bill, the Secretaries of Education, Health and Human Services, and Agriculture would be required to prorate federal funding to schools that decide to teach the 1619 Project — determined by how much it costs to plan and teach that curriculum.”
The 1619 Project was introduced by The New York Times Magazine in 2015. Following the launch, the Pulitzer Center was named an education partner for the project and revealed that its education group would establish academic resources and curricula for use by instructors. The 1619 Project curriculum is available online for free through the center.
Editor in chief of The New York Times Magazine Jake Silverstein composed in 2015 in a piece entitled “Why We Published The 1619 Project,” that the objective of the project “is to reframe American history by considering what it would mean to regard 1619 as our nation’s birth year. Doing so requires us to place the consequences of slavery and the contributions of black Americans at the very center of the story we tell ourselves about who we are as a country.”
The concept was pitched by personnel author Nikole Hannah-Jones, who has actually invested her profession blogging about modern-day racial injustices and partition and won a MacArthur Grant– likewise called a “genius grant”– for her operate in2017 She won a Pulitzer Prize for commentary this year as an outcome of the project.
Hannah-Jones has actually reacted to the bill intro on Twitter, stating, in one tweet that, “This bill speaks to the power of journalism more than anything I’ve ever done in my career,” and directing readers to the curriculum for the project.
“Would love if someone could surface the memo that has gone out to make the 1619 Project a right-wing talking point. Last two weeks been mentioned by Pompeo, Cotton, Trump and Cruz. The project published in August of *2019.*,” shesaid in another tweet.
The President was just recently asked in an interview on “Fox News Sunday” why he has actually declared that kids are taught in schools to dislike their nation.
Trump reacted, according to a transcript of the interview by stating, “I just look at — I look at school. I watch, I read, look at the stuff. Now they want to change — 1492, Columbus discovered America. You know, we grew up, you grew up, we all did, that’s what we learned. Now they want to make it the 1619 project. Where did that come from? What does it represent? I don’t even know.”