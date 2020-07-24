Tom Cotton, GOP senator, introduces bill to prohibit use of federal funds to teach 1619 Project

A declaration from the senator’s workplace revealing the bill intro mentions that the legislation will be entitled the Saving American History Act of 2020 and “would prohibit the use of federal funds to teach the 1619 Project by K-12 schools or school districts. Schools that teach the 1619 Project would also be ineligible for federal professional-development grants.”

Cotton’s release mentions that “under the bill, the Secretaries of Education, Health and Human Services, and Agriculture would be required to prorate federal funding to schools that decide to teach the 1619 Project — determined by how much it costs to plan and teach that curriculum.”