Last week, Cotton called the 1619 Project “a racially divisive, revisionist account of history that denies the noble principles of freedom and equality on which our nation was founded. Not a single cent of federal funding should go to indoctrinate young Americans with this left-wing garbage.”

Though the starting dads were divided on the problem of slavery, with a few of them having actually owned servants and others being opposed to it, there doesn’t appear to be a record of any of them arguing slavery in the United States was a “necessary evil.”

When asked to point to a starting dad who utilized the expression “necessary evil” to explain the presence of slavery at the country’s starting, James Arnold, a representative for Cotton, referred to a passage from an Abraham Lincoln-Stephen Douglas dispute in 1858, however did not offer proof of a starting dad making that claim.

Lincoln did think that the starting dads put the organization of slavery in the United States on a course to “ultimate extinction,” a position he frequently mentioned openly.

The expression utilized by Cotton is “really a kind of shorthand way of describing the complex set of attitudes of the founding generation and it’s not really accurate,” stated Adam Rothman, a history teacher at Georgetown University who teaches classes on slavery in the United States. Rothman included that it’s “bizarre to endorse it in retrospective.”

Cotton later on declared on Twitter that he himself wasn’t backing the concept that slavery was a “necessary evil,” however was rather mentioning the expected views of the creators, a defense that the Times author who lagged the 1619 Project quickly pushed back on.

“You said, quote: ‘As the Founding Fathers said, it was the necessary evil upon which the union was built.’ That ‘as’ denotes agreement. Further, if by path to extinction you mean growing the enslaved (population) from 500k to 4 million at Civil War, a war fought over slavery, then, ok,” Nikole Hannah-Jones, a personnel author for the Times, composed in reaction to Cotton’s tweet.

Cotton waited his defense throughout a look on Fox News on Monday, duplicating his claim that he himself wasn’t backing the position.

“Of course slavery is an evil institution in all its forms, at all times in America’s past, or around the world today,” he stated.