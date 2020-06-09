Tom Clover continues fine start to season at Haydock | Racing News

Newmarket trainer Tom Clover continued his fine start to the season with his first ever double at Haydock on Tuesday.

Rogue Assassin got the ball rolling under Cieren Fallon in division two of the Heed Your Hunch At Betway Novice Stakes, producing a significant taking performance on his racecourse bow.

Sent off at 40-1, the Iffraaj gelding still had ground to make up at the furlong pole, but stayed on powerfully and did not need to be hard ridden to get fully up and take into account Vape by half a length.

It was then a turn of Celsius, who’s quickly changing into a course specialist as that he made it three wins from three visits to the Merseyside track in the Betway Handicap.

Ridden by Andrea Atzeni, the 100-30 favourite powered up the stands rail to beat Acclaim The Nation by half of a length.

Clover said: “That’s our first double, so it’s great.

“Rogue Assassin was ready to go right before lockdown and had done some nice work. He’s been ticked over also it was a pleasant surprise really.

“He’s always gone quite well, but he was a big price and in some recoverable format it did not look a poor novice. It’s nice, as he was still somewhat green but saw it out great. He travelled slightly in snatches in early stages and there is no doubt he’ll sharpen up a huge amount for the run.

“We had a great draw, but Cieren gave him an attractive ride. He had a pleasant position the complete way through and taught the horse a huge amount.

“My late father-in-law (Michael Jarvis) trained Iffraaj and it’s nice to have an Iffraaj winner.”

He said of Celsius: “I was amazed when that he ended up being quite a big price yesterday evening. He hated the ground at Ascot at the back end of this past year, he couldn’t get his feet from the jawhorse and nothing came from off the pace there.

“He’s got a turn of foot, good to soft that is rained on is fine for him, he just doesn’t want that horrible, gluey ground.

“He’s three from three at the track and has really matured from three to four – mentally he could be much more powered down at home. He was keen to get on with things as a young horse and he is able to settle well now.

“I always thought he could be more of a six-furlong type and today he settles he might get an easy six. He made it happen a shade cosily and didn’t have much of a blow following the race. I’m really pleased, as I’ve always had a lot of faith in the horse.

“You’d love one day to see him end up in a Stewards’ Cup, that type of thing. Maybe not the key race, but that type of easy six at Goodwood could suit him well. There’s the Portland at the back end if that he gets up high enough, five . 5 at Doncaster might be fine for him.

“I wouldn’t have thought we’d be brave enough to go to the Silver Wokingham (at Royal Ascot), having won over a normal five to go a stiff six might not be too clever when we’ve worked quite hard to settle him. Hopefully there’s a nice little 0-95 somewhere we can look at.”

The pair made it four winners for the yard since racing resumed in Britain the other day, much to Clover’s delight.

He added: “The owners have been paying for two and a half months without any racing and it’s nice to knock in a few winners. It’s terrific to repay their loyalty. It’s nice to have a nice start.”

There was a double for Atzeni, too, since the Ed Walker-trained Cap Francais dropped back trip to some effect in taking the Betway Casino Handicap.

Highly tried at middle distances last year, the Frankel gelding was winning over a mile for the first time since his two-year-old days.

Having starred with a 9,593-1 four-timer at the track on Monday, Richard Kingscote wasted very little time in getting on the scoresheet again, winning aboard Devious Company for Tom Dascombe in the Read Andrew Balding On Betway Insider EBF Maiden Stakes.