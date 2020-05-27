Tom Brady’s Pimped Out Cadillac Escalade For Sale at $300,000!

Wanna journey just like the G.O.A.T.? Here’s ya likelihood!

Tom Brady is parting methods along with his tricked out Cadillac Escalade — which is so luxurious, the within appears to be like like a non-public jet!

The whip is an excellent modified 2017 Cadillac Escalade ESV Edition — which was personalized by the parents at Becker Automotive Design in Oxnard, CA.

According to TB12 himself, he picked out “all the customizations of the ESV; from the trim of the seats to the color of the rug.”

The large adjustments he made must do with the scale of the SUV — it was stretched by 20 inches and the roof was raised by 5 inches.

And, simply to verify every little thing appears to be like proportionally right, the rear doorways have been additionally expanded by 10 inches.

Why make it greater? Tom says he wanted the room for his customized VIP reclining seats, personal jet-like folding tables and a 32-inch HD LCD display … plus a 12-inch display within the again!

Tom says the entire adjustments have been made with one factor in thoughts — giving him extra time to deal with soccer.

“With such limited time in my busy schedule the ESV gave me those extra minutes to study my play book, make phone calls and be with my family,” Tom says within the itemizing.

“Immediately my productivity went up and my stress came down.”

According to the itemizing, the SUV can be outfitted with “a high end mobile Internet router that allows for multiple service providers, ensuring the very best connectivity on the road.”

B.A.D. says the value of the automobile when new is $350ok — however Tom will let it go for $300ok or one of the best provide … noting that it is a “collector’s car.”

Could it truly go for extra? Maybe! TB12 memorabilia is scorching lately!