Tom Brady’s new teammate reveals what it’s like working with the future Hall of Fame quarterback

FORMER BUCS PRO BOWL WR SAYS EXPECTATIONS ARE ‘SUPER HIGH’ FOR TOM BRADY

“He flips a switch,” Jensen mentioned. “Even just in talking, you talk about life, where he should live in Tampa, this is the first conversation we had and, then all of the sudden, when we start talking about ball a little bit, you feel the intensity switch. I think that’s something that you see, and you’ve seen obviously the last 20 years, he can flip that switch in intensity.”

During the exercise session, Brady requested Jensen about sporting a glove on the hand he makes use of to snap the soccer.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“I’m like, Uh … yeah … And he’s like, ‘OK, we gotta talk about that,’” Jensen mentioned. “These minute details so far that I’ve seen him be concerned with, from something as small as that to cutting on the fourth step, not the fifth step, on a route, it’s stuff like that where I’m sure he carries himself through his life like that. You can tell he’s very detail-oriented that way.”

Brady’s new teammates — like Jensen — are shortly discovering out why he’s arguably the biggest quarterback of all-time.