Tom Brady recalls Drew Bledsoe’s ‘Barney’ prank during rookie season: ‘The purple started seeping through the shoes’

During “The Match” broadcast on Sunday, Brady remembered his early days together with the New England Patriots in which he had been subject to a fairly significant hazing beneath the then-starting quarterback Bledsoe.

“Yeah, when I was a rookie we had a lot of rookie pranks,” he explained, in accordance with NESN. “And we went out for practice one day, we had this loop where we put our laundry after practice so it’s washed for the next day. And when I got my loop the next day there were no socks in it. So I went to the equipment manager and said, ‘I needed new socks.’ So he gave me a pair of socks. And Drew Bledsoe had put this purple dye, it was like a powder, in my sock.”

Two hours went before Brady recognized his toes resembled a particular purple dinosaur.

“I looked down at one point in practice and the purple started seeping through the shoes,” Brady continuing. “And I said, ‘What the h–l is going on with my shoes?’ Well, I got in the locker room and I had to peel my socks off of my feet. And I had this dark purple stain, my feet looked like Barney the Dinosaur for three weeks and man I scrubbed as hard as I could. I think I scrubbed with Clorox and just about anything else. But I finally got it off.”

So just how did the prospective NFL legend gain revenge? Well, he did not.

“I learned at a young age when people have a lot more money than you, you don’t prank back … You just accept it and you move on.”

Brady is undoubtedly beyond his rookie times, but this year he’ll be in temperate waters after registering a two-year contract together with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.