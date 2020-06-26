Tom Brady quotes FDR’s ‘fear’ speech after defying Florida and NFL coronavirus guidelines

Tom Brady defied Florida health officials and NFL coronavirus guidelines by practicing along with his Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammates again on Thursday, and then deflected criticism with a famous quote from President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s 1933 inauguration address.

The 42-year-old quarterback captioned a self portrait on Instagram: ‘Only thing we need to fear is fear it self.’

Roosevelt was addressing a beleaguered country in the middle of America’s Great Depression as Adolf Hitler was consolidating his power in the early days of Nazi Germany.

Brady, alternatively, was utilising the quote in a branded social media post that showed him drinking from a water bottle emblazoned along with his ‘TB12’ logo.

Thursday marked the second time this week the former New England Patriots star practiced with his new Bucs teammates after signing a two-year, $50 million handle Tampa Bay in March. His decision to risk COVID-19 illness came as Florida was recording 5,000 new cases of for the 2nd consecutive day.

Tom Brady frequently uses social media to market his TB12 brand, which can be quickly adopting new Tampa Bay Buccaneers color schemes after that he signed his two-year, $50 million deal

Days earlier, their state health department issued new guidance, advising citizens to not gather in groups of significantly more than 50 people and to wear masks ‘in every setting.’

The informal, voluntary practice at Tampa’s Berkeley Preparatory School had fewer than 50 participants, but players weren’t wearing masks, aside from the ones fastened with their helmets.

In the wake of several NFL players over the league testing positive in recent weeks, including two unidentified Bucs players, NFLPA medical director Thom Mayer released a statement Saturday imploring all players to prevent group methods amid the coronavirus pandemic.

‘Please be advised that it is our consensus medical opinion that in light of the increase in COVID-19 cases using states that no players should be engaged in practicing together in private work outs,’ Mayer wrote. ‘Our goal would be to have all players and your families as healthier as possible in the coming months.

‘We will work on the very best mitigation procedures at team facilities for both training camps and the upcoming season, and believe that it’s in the very best interest of players that individuals advise against any voluntary joint methods before training camp commences.’

Team facilities were closed in late March because of the pandemic and have been reopened to limited personnel. No players apart from those rehabilitating injuries are allowed at those facilities.

Dr. Allen Sills, the NFL’s chief medical officer, stressed that what the general public should really be doing through the pandemic is strictly what the league and its players should be doing.

In response to Brady and other players holding private work outs, Sills said the NFL and NFLPA both want ‘the safest possible environment for all of our constituents.’

‘Again, this is about risk reduction and attempting to mitigate risk,’ that he said. ‘We know that we cannot eliminate risk. And so we will work very much in conjunction with the players association because, again, this is where every one in that team environment will share the exact same risk. But they’ll also share the exact same responsibility together.’

Sills also noted that the league and union want into the usage of personal protective equipment by players. That includes modifications to the helmet which could provide additional risk reduction.

‘Obviously we have to consider any potential unintended consequences of that modification. So lots of work continues to be being done on that,’ that he said.

The NFL still plans to hold training camps punctually beginning in late July, though contingency plans are in place.

Hours after the league canceled the Hall of Fame game that kicks off the preseason, the 32 team owners on Thursday were updated on a variety of dilemmas, many coping with working through the coronavirus pandemic. Most notably, in accordance with NFL general counsel Jeff Pash, the owners were told about plans to completely reopen team facilities for training camp next month.

‘The clubs have been advised that training camps are anticipated to open on the standard schedule,’ Pash said. ‘The dates set forth in the collective bargaining agreement, for most clubs that would be July 28. Obviously they can generate rookies and certain other players before that.

‘The preseason number of games, we’re in active discussions with the players association on those issues, and will carry on at that and have a some resolution relatively soon and will advise the clubs in those days.’

Earlier Thursday, the league and the Pro Football Hall of Fame canceled the opening preseason game between Dallas and Pittsburgh set for August 6. The hall’s induction ceremonies set for August 8, and for mid-September for a particular centennial class, have been moved to August 2021, once the Cowboys and Steelers will play in the game.