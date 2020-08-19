Tom Brady: Mike Evans says legendary quarterback is already one of his favourite teammates | NFL News





Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is delighted to be working alongside Tom Brady

Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ wide receiver Mike Evans says star quarterback Tom Brady is trying to turn him into a “living legend”.

Evans, at 6ft 5in and 231 pounds with a monster catch radius, has been enjoying their time on the practice field ahead of the season opener against New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on September 13.

“He’s the GOAT, on and off the field. It’s crazy. He’s a superstar – the most accomplished player in our game in history, and he’s just like everybody else,” Evans said.

“He just works extremely hard, he’s always taking care of his body. He loves his family. He loves family time. He’s just cool. He’s a real down-to-earth guy.

“He’s already up there as one of my favourite teammates, and we’ve only had a few…