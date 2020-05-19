Tom Brady Gets In 1st Workout With Bucs Teammates, Bright Orange Uni!

Breaking News

IT’S HAPPENING!!!

Tom Brady took the sector for drills together with his Buccaneers teammates for the primary time (a minimum of publicly) Tuesday … and it is bizarre as hell seeing the man in a shiny orange uni!!

Check out a pic of the brand new TB QB through the exercise — which happened at Berkeley Preparatory School in Tampa, FL — he was the one one in shoulder pads and an orange jersey.

Brady additionally rocked his new Bucs helmet through the sesh … and in response to the Tampa Bay Times — the 7 AM ET exercise featured round eight of the QB’s new teammates.

The drills lasted for about two hours, the Times reported … and concluded with some convos within the stands.

And, no, Brady and the Bucs did not violate any NFL guidelines … the league mentioned in an announcement to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero the exercise is all good of their books.

Of course, that is a welcoming feeling for Tom — keep in mind, he was booted from a closed park for working on the market just some weeks in the past!



Tom’s been capable of swap issues up … getting some runs in at his rented Tampa mansion — however with Florida lifting stay-at-home orders just lately, appears Tom’s within the clear to throw with teammates now.