Tom Brady: Former New England Patriots executive Scott Pioli discusses team’s chances without quarterback | NFL News





Jarrett Stidham is in line to function as Patriots starter at quarterback in 2020

Former New England Patriots Vice President of Player Personnel Scott Pioli has downplayed suggestions of a drastic regression in 2020 following the departure of quarterback Tom Brady.

There is a new era taking shape in Foxborough this offseason after six-time Super Bowl winner Brady hit the open market for the first time in his career, eventually signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Pioli found its way to New England shortly after the hire of long-term friend Bill Belichick in 2000 and was involved in drafting Brady at 199th over all. He continued to win the Super Bowl 3 times with the organisation until that he was named general manager of the Kansas City Chiefs in 2009, where he spent 36 months before later becoming assistant general manager of the Atlanta Falcons in 2014.

Having worked around the Belichick-led Patriots setup for eight years, the five-time NFL executive of the year, who resigned from the Falcons in 2019, is confident of the team’s capability to adapt.

“I certainly don’t expect a significant or dramatic drop off,” said Pioli on Inside the Huddle. “I’ve heard what some other folks are saying, some individuals are just saying it since they want to be heard and want something bombastic to say.

“I think they’re this type of well prepared team, they’re this type of well coached team. Really, when I say that I do not want to diminish the amount of talent they’ve on that roster and the players they have.

“I was with that franchise when we lost Tom Brady in the first game of the season to an ACL against the Chiefs. We put in Matt Cassel, we went on to win 11 games that year and it was a good team.”

As demonstrated recently Belichick and his coaching staff have continued to obtain the best from rosters that haven’t fundamentally offered the star individuals those before did.

It’s for the schematic innovations that Pioli expects the Patriots to remain capable of cope with the absence of Brady.

“Is it going to be different? Absolutely it’s going to be different,” he said. “But I don’t believe it will be as significant a disappear as some individuals are saying. There’s going to be this transition.

“Part of what they have there exists a culture and folks, I have this belief that more games in the NFL are lost than won the other that the New England Patriots team has done consistently under Bill Belichick just isn’t lose games.

“There’s more teams that lose games because they’re not prepared for situational football than teams going out and winning games.”

Brady wasn’t the sole notable departure in New England this offseason, with offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia announcing his retirement in January.

The 72-year-old was the NFL’s longest tenured coach with one team having spent 34 years with the Patriots, playing an instrumental role in the franchise’s Super Bowl wins.

“Dante Scarnecchia is one of the best football coaches I have ever been around at any level,” added Pioli. “The other thing about Dante is he knows just how to hide weaknesses.

“One of the largest parts of the Patriots program is the proven fact that they understand how to accentuate the strengths and limit the limitations. That was among the quotes we used in the beginning. You understand what players you have, no matter where you ask them to and what position they are at.

“Because what you should do is put players in a position to succeed but there are a great number of coaches in this game that have systems and they desire to run systems and force people in to certain areas.

“Part of the brilliance of Dante Scarnecchia was he would talk to the coordinator and Bill and there would be certain adjustments not merely before games in terms of game plans. He would comprehend protections will have to be changed week to week in a certain way.

“He would also know how to make adjustments and change at half-time which was a key part of the Patriots.”

Scarnecchia first joined the Patriots in 1982 and came back in 1991 following a stint with the Indianapolis Colts

The responsibility under center probably will fall on the shoulders of Jarrett Stidham, a 2019 fourth-round draft select of Auburn.

While the likes of Cam Newton, Andy Dalton, Nick Foles, Teddy Bridgewater and Jameis Winston have all been shared this offseason, the Patriots have been yet to look beyond Stidham.

“There’s a lot of pressure on him because he’s following the greatest quarterback to ever play the game,” admitted Jeff Reinebold.

“They didn’t just wake up on Monday and say ‘uh oh we don’t have Tom Brady’. They have been planning this I’m sure for a long period.

“Everything that I will gather is that they feel very strongly about Stidham’s ability to lead the football team, they brought (Brian) Hoyer right back and there exists a familiarity there.

“I think what you’ll find with the Patriots is that they’ll find ways to win maybe in unique ways. They do all the little things well. They’re going to play great special teams, they’re going to get the ball on defense.”

The Patriots have, meanwhile, seen veteran defensive tackle Danny Shelton and veteran linebacker Jamie Collins both sign for Matt Patricia’s Detroit Lions this offseason, with linebacker Kyle Van Noy going to the Miami Dolphins.

All three played key roles on the defense that ranked No 1 overall this past year, second contrary to the pass and sixth contrary to the run.

Their departure has put an added onus on second-year defensive end Chase Winovich to intensify, while potentially giving 2nd-round linebacker Josh Uche and third-round linebacker Anfernee Jennings an opportunity to make an immediate impact.

“You look at their defense last year, if you just broke them down as 11 defensive players they were not the no 1 defense in the league based on the measurables,” said Reinebold.

“I’m anxious to see the second year jump from Chase Winovich and what he’ll bring to the dining table because when they drafted him out of Michigan I thought ‘oh boy, there exists a Patriot player all the way’.

“They do not make mistakes, don’t give up big plays. When you discuss the Patriots, they’ll find a method.

“What I wonder about may be the leadership vacuum that will be created as Brady leaves. I’ve seen them in practice, in the event that you aren’t bringing your ‘A’ game used No 12 is going to make sure you know about this.”

