Tom Brady enjoying ‘unique’ opportunity to focus on career and family | NFL News

Tom Brady explains how that he stays motivated as that he enters the newest NFL season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

As with any athlete devoted to his career, Tom Brady is taking full advantageous asset of this unprecedented opportunity to dedicate time to both work and family.

While finding your way through a new chapter with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the impact of the coronavirus pandemic has given Brady a chance to spend more time with his wife and kids than would usually be possible at the moment of year in the NFL.

The situation has been a reminder of both his responsibilities and why he remains so driven at age 42.

“Well I have a lot of different motivations,” said Brady. “You know, again, career, personally, professionally, and I think as you get older what happens, at the very least in my life, is plenty of different things come at you.

“There’s a lot of different responsibilities you simply take on. You know, there clearly was a time in my own life when I was in college where my responsibilities were being a good student athlete, getting good grades, trying to succeed on the field.

“Then I became a professional and it was in regards to a big, intense career focus. Then I chose marriage and that became a fantastic priority for me personally. We decided to have children.

“You always have to find the right amount of time to balance those different areas of your life.”

A busy couple of months have entailed Brady moving to a fresh area and getting to know a fresh community following 20 years in New England.

Social distancing measures have meanwhile introduced him to an offseason like no time before, where Zoom calls are becoming the norm for both team meetings and media duties.

“For me, we’re in a unique situation now where we’re all home together and I think that’s a great thing that I’ve experienced the last month, being in a house all together and getting to know each other in ways that we could never have if we’d been pulled in different directions,” that he added.

“My children are off at school and my wife’s travelling, or I’m travelling, fulfilling different obligations. The the reality is my family is vital to me, my career is very important to me and I’ve had a lot of fun focusing on those a few things the last a month.

“I think we are all just trying to do the best we could do at this time. It’s a unique experience for people all and everyone is trying to make it happen the best they could.”

