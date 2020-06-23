Tom Brady All Smiles At Buccaneers Workout Despite COVID-19 Concerns

Breaking News

It was enterprise as usual regarding Tom Brady on Tuesday … the GOAT continued workout routines with his fresh teammates — this regardless of a COVID-19 outbreak within the Bucs roster.

TB12 got inside the sweat sesh with concerning two dozens of Tampa Bay players lower at Berkeley Preparatory School in Florida for around a couple of hours … in line with the Tampa Bay Times.

And, from this article you can see in a picture from the work out, TB12 had been all huge smiles … even though some regarding his fresh squadmates (presumably the ones NOT NECESSARILY at the workout) have recently contracted coronavirus.

Over the past 7 days, the Bucs confirmed many players in addition to coaches examined positive regarding COVID-19 … as well as the NFL cautioned teams to become careful about experiencing private workout routines amid latest surges inside positive instances.

Unclear what sociable distancing actions Brady as well as the Bucs loved limit feasible exposure in their Tuesday practice … but you may be wondering what we do know will be Tom are at least extremely aware of the particular pandemic.

Remember, Brady was booted from doing exercises at a shut down public recreation area at the beginning of coronavirus lockdowns … in addition to he’s considering that helped give SERIOUS cash to those afflicted with COVID-19 together with his famous All-In Challenge.

As regarding how the Tuesday work gone, regardless … Brady posted concerning the effort about social media after, talking about his sweat-soaked shirt.

Waiting for your agreement to load the particular Instagram Media.