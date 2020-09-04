Tom Bergeron trolls ‘Dancing with the Stars’ replacement host Tyra Banks over latest show promo image

In a brand-new promo image, the previous “America’s Next Top Model” host remained in complete glam makeup. Her lips were bedazzled with silver gems suggested to represent the mirror ball prize.

‘DANCING WITH THE STARS’ ANNOUNCES TYRA BANKS WILL REPLACE TOM BERGERON AND ERIN ANDREWS

Bergeron reenacted the picture on Twitter by holding up a genuine mirror ball prize to his mouth.

“This Just In: National Association of Lip Safety cautions against applying multiple small mirrors on mouth,” the previous host joked.

He included: “One bad chew and it’s 7 years of bad luck.”

TOM BERGERON SHADES ‘DANCING WITH THE STARS’ IN TWITTER BIO, LEAVING FANS TICKLED WITH LAUGHTER

This isn’t the very first time Bergeron has actually satirized “Dancing with the Stars” because his departure.

The previous host just recently altered his Twitter bio to “Former Co-Host of ‘Footwork With the Famous'” as a small dig at the ABC show’s title.

Bergeron revealed in July that he was suddenly departing the ABC show after working as the host because its best in 2005.

His co-host, Andrews, who participated in 2014, was also axed.

‘DANCING WITH THE STARS’ MET WITH CRIES FOR TOM BERGERON, ERIN ANDREWS RETURN AFTER TEASING CELEB…