Tom Bergeron not returning as host of ‘Dancing with the Stars’

Longtime host Tom Bergeron on Monday broke the news that he will not be returning to the dancing competition show after 15 years in his role.

Co-host Erin Andrews will also not be returning.

The decision comes as ABC and BBC Productions, which produce the series, say they are heading in “a new creative direction.”

“Tom Bergeron will forever be part of the Dancing with the Stars family. As we embark on a new creative direction, he departs the show with our sincerest thanks and gratitude for his trademark wit and charm that helped make this show a success,” the companies said in a joint statement.