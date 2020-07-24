Tom Banton fires fifty in second England ODI intra-squad warm-up | Cricket News





Tom Banton satisfied, striking a half century in England’s second ODI intra-squad clash

Tom Banton fired with the bat, and in the field, in England’s second intra-squad match at The Ageas Bowl, ahead of their three-match one-day global series versus Ireland.

England captain Eoin Morgan was rested for the contest, so James Vince led a group versus vice-captain Moeen Ali, whose side caught a meagre 108 all out in 28.4 overs.

Lewis Gregory (3-29) and Liam Dawson (4-21) shone with the ball, Gregory getting the essential wicket of Tuesday centurion Jonny Bairstow – following a marvelous catch by Banton – while Dawson ripped through the lower order.

Vince’s group then slipped to 4-3 after just 8 balls of their chase, however Banton eventually ushered them house with 6 wickets to extra, scoring an elegant 57 not out from 56 shipment.

As well as the missing out on Morgan, Jason Roy – who was likewise missing from Tuesday’s video game – once again remained, nursing an aching back, however he and Morgan are set to include for England Lions in Sunday’s video game versus Ireland.

While England’s initially intra-squad warm-up was a boundary-laden affair, a more slow surface area this time out was made use of by some creative bowling, allied with some doubtful strokeplay.

Jonny Bairstow struck a stunning century in England’s initially intra-squad warm-up on Tuesday

With Phil Salt and Sam Hain succumbing to single-figure ratings, attention fell on to Bairstow once again. But, this time, the Yorkshireman might not enter his groove and left for 13 off 21 balls following an excellent diving catch from Banton at backwards point.

Gregory rapidly declared a second, with Liam Livingstone slicing on to his stumps, while Moeen (17) end up being the Somerset seamer’s 3rd victim, top-edging to long-leg.

Salt (25 off 37) was offered another chance at the crease – as Moeen’s side were a batsman light – and clubbed Dawson for the very first 6 of the innings over midwicket however, when opting for another huge trim, he edged to slip.

From there, Dawson and Adil Rashid squeezed the life out of the lower order, with the previous bowling Brydon Carse and Tom Curran, both when trying to cut, prior to then trapping Saqib Mahmood lbw to end the innings with 11.2 overs to spare.

Liam Dawson ripped through Team Moeen’s lower order, taking 4-21

If there was any idea of a comfy chase, it was offed when David Willey acquired a portion of inward motion to bowl Ben Duckett and Sam Billings with the very first 2 balls of the reply, prior to Vince left in the next over when caught in front by Curran.

Banton and Laurie Evans rebuilt, though Banton was spared when on 32, Willey stopping working to stick on to a possibility at deep midwicket that would have matched Banton’s earlier grab.

Banton cashed in, pulling Mahmood away for 6. At the other end, Evans (25) sliced Henry Brookes on to his stumps, however it was of little effect as Banton raised his half century and Dawson (21 no) sealed the win with 2 fours in 3 balls.

In other news, Joe Denly has actually been launched from the England Test team and will sign up with the white-ball training group as a replacement for legspinner Matt Parkinson, who was previously today eliminated of the Ireland series with an ankle injury.

England Lions will play Ireland on Sunday ahead of the very first one-day global on Thursday, July 30.