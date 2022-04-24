"Tolerate guilt means not only to become an accomplice, but also to recognize its regularity." Morning:

Commemoration ceremonies of the holy martyrs of the Armenian Genocide in the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin

On April 24, on the occasion of the Day of Remembrance of the Holy Martyrs of the Armenian Genocide, the Congregation of the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, His Holiness His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, participated in the Divine Liturgy at St. Gayane Monastery.

On this day, the relics of the holy martyrs of the Armenian Genocide were taken out to pay their respects to the believers.

The celebrant was the Chancellor of the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, His Grace T. Bishop Arshak Khachatryan.

Bishop Arshak of the Holy Liturgy, referring to the council of the day, the historical events of the beginning of the 20th century and the Armenian Genocide, particularly mentioned: “More than a hundred years have passed since the terrible massacres of Armenians. years of pain, humiliation, disappointment, but also healing and recovery. However, the world, which is facing terrifying scenes of horrific massacres, has not yet received universal and adequate condemnation of the crime of genocide.

“The genocide against our people continues today, as long as the consequences of the great psychological, moral, moral and material losses inflicted on our nation have disappeared.”

His Holiness noted that the tolerance, concealment or denial of the Armenian Genocide became equivalent to the encouragement and encouragement of new genocides. “Tolerate sin means not only to become an accomplice, but also to recognize its regularity, to dedicate sin, to make crime a way of life, a tool for clarifying relationships.”

Referring to the memory of the holy martyrs of the Genocide, His Holiness emphasized. “Our martyrs are our strength, our power. As long as we remain faithful to our holy martyrs, as long as we fight to end the catastrophic consequences of the genocide, that is exactly how long we will remain faithful to our identity, the worthy heir of our martyred fathers. On this cherished day of remembrance of the martyrs, our nationwide outburst becomes a covenant with the psalmist: “O holy martyrs, if we forget you, let our hands be dry; if we do not remember you, let our tongues be nailed to our paws.”

At the end of his speech, the Bishop addressed the present believers and said: On this day of the Covenant of the Holy Remembrance of the Holy Martyrs of the Genocide, we owe it to our ancestors, to our generations, to God to overcome the crisis of love and forgiveness in our national lives. Our assurances of love for others are only lies and deception when we do not have love for ourselves, the children of our nation and our brothers. This morning of cherished remembrance, from the depths of my soul, I turn to you in the name of Christ, to penetrate the depths of your soul. Let us keep our Armenian identity strong, let us not give in to the political and ideological alien currents, first of all, let us keep the sacred territory of the homeland clean from foreign habits and way of life. ”

At the end of the Divine Liturgy, the procession of the clergy, carrying the relics of the holy martyrs, headed to the perimeter of the Mother Cathedral, where an intercessory service of the holy martyrs of the Armenian Genocide was performed under the presidency of the Catholicos of All Armenians.

MOTHER SEE OF HOLY ETCHMIADZIN INFORMATION SYSTEM