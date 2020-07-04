Toledo police officer fatally shot outside Home Depot store: reports

“It is with deep regret that we announce the loss of Toledo police officer Anthony Dia, who was shot and killed in the line of duty at approximately 12:03 tonight (Saturday morning,” Toledo fire Chief Brian Byrd said, according to Toledo’s WTOL-TV.

MORALE AMONG POLICE OFFICERS IS PLUMMETING AS PROTESTS, REQUIRES DEFUNDING PERSIST, ADVOCATES SAY

Multiple gunshots were heard in a social media video posted from the crime scene, the Toledo Blade reported.

Eyewitnesses told WTOL they saw the suspect shoot the officer, who was simply responding to a call in regards to a person causing a disturbance in the parking lot.

There was no immediate indication that a suspect had been arrested or identified.

CLICK HERE TO OBTAIN THE FOX NEWS APP

Toledo police Chief George Kral was expected to hold a news conference at 6 a.m. Saturday, the Blade reported.

About 10 police vehicles that taken care of immediately the scene were still in the Home Deport parking lot around 3:30 a.m. being an investigation was underway, the newspaper reported.