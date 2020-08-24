Tokyo Skytree lights up to commemorate year until rearranged Paralympics By Reuters

2/2 ©Reuters Message reading “Tokyo 2020 +1” is shown on the Tokyo Skytree



By Jack Tarrant

TOKYO (Reuters) – Tokyo Skytree, the highest tower on the planet and a renowned part of the Japanese capital’s horizon, was lit in the colours of the Paralympics on Monday to commemorate one year until the start of the rearranged Games.

Along with the Olympic Summer Games, set up to have actually been kept in Tokyo this year, the Paralympics have actually been moved until 2021 since of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 634-metre high Tokyo Skytree was very first lit in blue to commemorate health employees who have actually been on the cutting edge in battling the infection prior to being reddened, blue and green, the colours of the Paralympics.

Other structures around Tokyo that will play host to the Games next year were likewise lit up on Monday.

“The people of the world are also waiting to witness the Paralympic Games,” stated Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike in a declaration on Monday.

“In order to respond to everyone’s hopes, we will first devote all of our efforts to winning the fight against an invisible enemy – the novel coronavirus.”

“We will work … to hold a successful Games brimming with hope, which will serve as a symbol of humankind.”

