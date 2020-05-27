Tokyo’ Season Canceled After Wrestler Hana Kimura’s Death

Breaking News

Japanese actuality present “Terrace House” is pulling the plug on the rest of its 2019-2020 season … following the tragic demise of star solid member and professional wrestler Hana Kimura.

For these unfamiliar, “Terrace House” (which has turn into fashionable internationally on Netflix) follows 6 strangers — three males and three girls — who reside collectively and develop friendships and relationships.

22-year-old Kimura — chief of Stardom Wrestling’s Tokyo Cyber Squad — joined the present’s “Tokyo 2019-2020” season for episodes 20-42 … saying she needed to hitch to carry extra eyes to feminine wrestling.

Kimura died on Saturday — and now, Japanese broadcaster Fuji Television has mentioned it can NOT air the ultimate episodes of the season.

“We would like to express our regrets for the death of Hana Kimura and offer our sincere condolences to her family,” FT mentioned in an announcement.

“Taking her passing with utmost sincerity, we are going to take lively steps to formulate a response.”

Before her demise on Saturday, Kimura had mentioned she was the goal of cyberbullying that stemmed from the present — tweeting, “Every day, I receive nearly 100 honest opinions and I cannot deny that I get hurt.”

Most of the cyberbullying was related to an incident on the present involving an altercation with a male costar.

Kimura reportedly took her personal life because of the fixed harassment.