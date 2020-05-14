Tokyo Olympics: IOC announces £650m package to cover costs | Olympics News





The Tokyo Olympics have been postponed till 2021

The International Olympic Committee has introduced a funding package of $800m (£657m) to cover the costs of the postponed Tokyo Games.

The package, permitted by the IOC’s government board, contains $650m (£533m) for organisational considerations, and $150m (£123m) to help worldwide federations and nationwide Olympic committees.

IOC president Thomas Bach mentioned: “We anticipate that we’ll have to bear costs of up to $800 million for our a part of the duties for the organisation of the Games.

“This amount will be covered by the IOC itself, including any funding we may have to refer to from the Olympic Foundation.”

More to observe…