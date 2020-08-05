Tokyo Olympics chief strikes defiant tone as sceptics question viability

The 2021 Olympic Games will be held “with corona”, according to the chief executive of the Tokyo arranging committee, even as sceptics question whether the video games will ever occur.

Toshiro Muto struck a defiant tone in an interview with the Financial Times, asserting that the Olympics would occur even without a resolution to the Covid-19 crisis. His remarks come as the nation handles a having a hard time economy, record infection rates in Tokyo, closed borders and concerns about the federal government’s management of the health crisis.

“I don’t know what the state of coronavirus infections will be next summer, but the chances it is a thing of the past are not high,” stated Mr Muto, a previous financing ministry authorities and deputy guv of the Bank of Japan, who has actually invested 6 years getting ready for the video games. “Rather, the important thing is to deliver an Olympics for people who must live with Covid-19.”

The Tokyo video games would have reached a climax today, with the guys’s and ladies’s marathons and numerous group gold medals settled at the weekend.