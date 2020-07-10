Tokyo coronavirus cases hit new record daily high of 243 – Panorama

The quantity of new coronavirus infections reported in Tokyo on Friday hit one other single-day high, with 243 cases confirmed amid rising indicators of a resurgence of the virus, based on The Japan Times.

Friday’s determine exceeds the 224 cases reported the day past, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government stated. It can also be the primary time greater than 200 cases have been confirmed for 2 days in a row.

The metropolitan and central governments have denied they’d instantly put strict measures in place — equivalent to declaring a state of emergency once more after lifting the earlier one in late May.

Although latest rises in infections are stoking fears of a second wave, the authorities have stated that Japan’s medical system is properly ready.

Tokyo has been striving to stem a rebound in infections since a nationwide state of emergency was lifted. The tempo of improve in virus infections in Japan had slowed after new cases within the capital reached 206 on April 17 however surged to over 100 not too long ago after which handed 200 this week.

The quantity of confirmed cases associated to Tokyo nightlife institutions has risen not too long ago, notably in Ikebukuro, a serious business and leisure district, and the Kabukicho space of Shinjuku Ward, based on officers.