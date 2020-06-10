Tokyo 2020: Olympics will be ‘simplified’ in 2021

Tokyo 2020 organising committee chief government Toshiro Muto introduced the plans at a information convention on Wednesday

Tokyo 2020 will be a “simplified” Olympics, in line with the chief government of the organising committee.

The Games, scheduled to begin in July, have been postponed for a yr in March due to fears over the Covid-19 pandemic.

Tokyo 2020 chief government Toshiro Muto added that the Olympics will “not be done with grand splendour”.

Organisers mentioned that they’re engaged on greater than 200 concepts to simplify and cut back prices for the rescheduled Games.

Muto, talking at a information convention, additionally revealed that the organisers had not dominated out decreasing the variety of followers, though the competitors schedule remained unchanged for now.

Meanwhile, Yoshiro Mori, the president of Tokyo 2020, refused to debate the potential for cancelling the Games altogether.

“It’s not right to discuss speculation based on a hypothetical scenario and therefore our direction is to not consider at all about cancellation,” he added.

In April, Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe mentioned it might be “difficult” to stage the Games if the nation doesn’t efficiently include the virus.