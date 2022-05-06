After receiving a reprimand from Kazakh President Kasim Jomart Toka, Kazakh Ambassador to Egypt Kairat Lam Sharif removed a post from his Facebook page, in which he suggested “getting rid of the controversial toponyms of tsarist Russia” and calling Kazakhstan the capital of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

After the post, the President of Kazakhstan Kasim Jomart Toka reprimanded the ambassador for violating one of the rules of ethics of civil servants.

According to the mentioned rule, civil servants should not publicly express their opinion on state policy և official activity, if it “does not correspond to the main directions of state policy, reveals non-disclosed internal information, contains inappropriate expressions of state officials, state bodies, but other state to the address of the servants. “

After receiving the reprimand, the note from the page of the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Egypt disappeared ․ he has either deleted it or restricted access to it.