TOGUARD WiFi Trail Camera 20MP 1296P Game Camera Motion Activated Night Infrared Vision Waterproof Outdoor Scouting Wildlife Hunting Camera

Product Description

WIFI Connection and APP Control

The trail camera is built-in WIFI, you could change setting and check the images or video files on the phone directly. Please download the APP（APP name：Hunting Cam Pro）on your mobile phone, then connect with WIFI to operate.

20MP Image and 1296P Video

The 20 megapixel and 1296P video resolution of trail camera help you to accumulate more vivid and clearer scouting materials of wildlife world whenever at day or night.

Advanced Infrared Night Vision

With 38 pieces 850nm infrared LEDs and 66FT/20m Detecting Range, the hunting camera can clearly show behaviour details of animals at night, in addition these infrared LEDs without flashes will not scare them on unique moment.

Battery Compartment

Press the button on the bottom to open the battery compartment. Easy to replace the battery for the camera.

Front LCD Screen

The LCD Screen and set up button is in the front of the camera, it’s convenience to view the pictures and videos and change the setting.

120° Monitoring Angle

120-degree detecting range allows your to catch the excellent moment of the wildlife

Specification:

Image Resolution: 20 / 16 / 12 / 10 / 8 / 5 / 3 / 2 MP

Video Resolution: 1296 / 1080P

Storage: Up to 32GB (SD CARD Not include)

Screen Size: 2 inch LCD

Night Vision Range: 20 Meters / 66FT

Trigger Time: Up to 0.3 seconds

IR LEDs: 38*850nm Infrared LEDs

Media Format: MP4 / JPG

Detection Angle: 120° Monitoring

Power Supply: 8*LR6 1.5V Alkaline battery

Packing List:

Wildlife Camera ×1

USB Cable ×1

Instruction Manual ×1

Mounting Belt ×1

Wall Mount ×1

Screw ×3

