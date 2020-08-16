TOGUARD Trail Camera 20MP 1080P Game Cameras with Night Vision 2.4″ LCD 130° Detection Motion Activated Waterproof Deer Trap Cam for Hunting and Wildlife Monitoring



Warm Tips

Videos created by this camera maybe not supported by standard windows video.We recommend Potplayer or VLC or Irfanview player.

Micro SD Card and batteries are needed but are NOT included in the package.

Please format the memory card in the camera when using for the first time.

Recommend using Micro-SD card Class 10 up to 32GB ( NOT INCLUDED )

Recommend using 8*1.5V Alkaline AA LR6 battery in this hunting camera to obtain maximum battery life.( NOT INCLUDED )

More features



20 Megapixel Image and 1080P Video

Compared with any other 14 megapixel device, TOGUARD H70 featuring 20MP(20 megapixel) 1080P (1920*1080) resolution, allows you to enjoy the wonderful animal world through super crystal pictures.

0.3s Trigger Time and 3 PIR Sensors

3 passive infrared sensors design can save more battery power while working,and increases sensitivity which makes it triggered in shorter time of 0.3S with longer distance up to 20m(65ft).

Super Infrared Night Vision

42 pcs low glow infrared LEDs, 850nm infrared flash technology brings clear view of wildlife at night. Valuable moments of nights will never be missed. This trail camera would be a perfect gift for you.

Time Lapse

The camera will automatically take pictures in every preset time intervals whether the IR sensor detects motion or not.

Multiple Uses



Hunting: H70 hunting camera is a very helpful assistant to track animals for hunter.

Home Security: The game camera is also as a home security monitor, which would be a multi-functional device.

Wildlife Monitoring: Recording unforgettable moments with our H70 trail camera for wildlife world.

Garden Observation: Find out who is the sneaky one yon your garden with this wildlife camera.

Specification:



Photo Resolution: 20MP;16MP; 12MP; 8MP

Video Resolution: 1920*1080; 1280*720; 720*480

Video Length: 5-60seconds / 1-10 minutes

Sensor Detecting Range: 130 degree

Camera Recording Angle: 130 degree

Motion Sensor Sensitivity: High/Normal/Low

Memory Type: Micro SD Card (MAX 32GB, NOT INCLUDED)

USB Connection: USB 2.0

Power Supply: 8pcs 1.5V AA Batteries(NOT support rechargeable batteries)

OS: Windows XP/Vista/7/8/10, Mac10.2

Package Include:

1*Trail Camera

1*USB cable

1*Instruction Manual

1*Mounting Strap

1*Mounting Plate

3*Screws

【Advanced Low-glow Technique】- With 42 pcs low-glow LEDs, this trail camera produces the detailed black and white night vision images and captures the moments of wildlife silently so that you will never miss a breath-breaking moment.

【Incredibly 0.3s Trigger Speed】- Impressive fast 0.3s trigger speed allows each detected movement captured quickly and accurately, and the motion detection sensor will not miss any movement. Full automatic IR filter will emit light that is far too slight to scare animal away.

【Invisible Nighttime Scouting】- The wildlife camera is equipped with 130° detecting range, which allows you to get excellent broader view. 42PCS no glow infrared LEDs( which makes it a stealthy unit that does not intrude into the natural habitat), make up to 75ft/22M detection capturing range even on the night.

【Your Best Choice with Reliable Service】- The default settings are already set with ideal settings for the most wildlife applications. And it is very easy to install with the gifted mounting strap or mounting plate. Also, if you have any problem with our products, please feel free to contact us. Our professional after-sale service will reply questions within 24 hours.