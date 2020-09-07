TOGUARD 8CH 1080P Security Camera System Home Outdoor Lite Wired DVR Security Surveillance Cameras IP66 Weatherproof CCTV Camera IR Night Vision Remote Access Motion Email Alert (No Hard Disk Drive)



Product Description

HD 1080P Security Camera System



CCTV Video Recorder Specifications

Channel: Supports 8 cameras

Support Hard Drive: from 1TB to 6TB( not include)

Compression Format: H.265+

Lenth of cable: 20M

Remote Access: ios/Android Phone, Windows/Mac PC

Support remote & local viewing or playback

IR-Cut Camera Specifications

Image Resolution：HD 1080P

Night Vision: 65-100ft

Viewing Angle: 88°

Camera Type: AHD Camera

Working Temperature:-13°F~122° F( -25° C ~50° C)

What’s in the box?

1 x DVR

8 x AHD Camera

8 x 2- in-1 Video/Power Cable

2 x Power Cable Splitter

1 x USB Mouse

2 x DC 12V/2A Power Adapter

1 x Ethernet Cable

1 Quick Guide

Motion Detection & Email Alert

The camera security supports motion detection recording, and you can customize detection areas, it will email you when motion detected.

Weatherproof Outdoor Security Camera

IP66 rating makes it ideal for outside use to keep recording rain or shine. This camera can be placed both indoors and outdoors, protecting every inch of your home through every season.

Infrared Clear Day Night Vision

Featuring IR-CUT function, up to 100ft Night Vision range. The camera’s infrared mode is automatically activated in low lighting conditions. It can clearly monitor everything even at night.

Wide Application Video Surveillance Recording

The security camera system can be used in multiple occasions: Home, bar, restaurant, office, etc. Provide 24/7 Video Surveillance.

Reliable Remote Access

With the free app users can access footage via their smart device (IOS/Android) or computer (Windows/Mac). Watch live video and view playbacks instantly, helping you stay informed anytime and anywhere.

Easy Set-up

Connect cameras, display screen and router to DVR with the provided cables, power for cameras and DVR. VERY EASY TO SET-UP.

