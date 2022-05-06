Member of the political council of the “Homeland” party Arsen Babayan wrote on his Facebook page ․

“Dear compatriot, I, you, any individual, famous person, organization or party in the French Square

When I say that together we will definitely achieve victory, it must be understood directly. We are all together – you, me, any individual, famous person, organization or party in the French Square.

This has been and will remain my conviction. Each of us, the Homeland, the ARF Dashnaktsutyun, the Republican Party, the Resistance Movement, Arsen Grigoryan and the young handsome student we represent on the platform, have united as a result of our decentralized struggle. We owe it to ourselves և we must succeed.

Yes, we can each have our own position in politics and on separate processes of state development, but in one issue we must be united, we must achieve that goal.

The goal is known – to ensure the preservation and longevity of our great homeland. The first step to achieve this is the removal of this government, around which we have great unity.

Anyone who contributes to this goal is my friend.

I believe in my strength, I believe in our team and its leader. I believe in the unity of all of us and our victory.

Long live us, we will definitely succeed. ”