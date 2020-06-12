Todrick Hall Admits He ‘Resorted To A Few Regina George Moments’ In Scooter Braun Feud!

Todrick Hall is a cover boy!

The Quarantine Queen entertainer is on the cover of Billboard‘s annual PRIDE issue out to get right now, as well as to stunning on camera like that he always does, the 35-year-old entertainer and LGBT activist has a LOT to say of a lot of things…

Related: Todrick DESTROYS Kim K. In Scathing Rant Defending Taylor Swift!

Most notably, obviously, is his commentary and clarification about some things surrounding his ongoing feud with Scooter Braun. As you’ll likely recall, of a year ago Todrick jumped in “headfirst” and went after the “evil” music exec in his defense of icon Taylor Swift during that whole music rights feud. Things devolved from there and, well, apparently there was plenty of messiness heading down behind the scenes.

Hall admits as much now! The entertainer revealed by using an iconic Mean Girls metaphor that, at least on his part, there may be some regrets there as to how things were handled with Scooter (below):

“I genuinely attempted several times to talk to [Scooter] from a host to love, but with my wounds from being Black and gay in America, and his ego, it absolutely was difficult to have through. So I resorted to a few Regina George moments I’m definitely not proud of.”

Wow!

Even in being personally notably regretful, Todrick manages to throw shade!!!

And that feud continues to simmer, apparently, because Taylor Swift herself was even quoted in the piece. Judging by the sound of her comment regarding Hall’s work and personal lives, it appears like these two remain firmly on a single squad, too:

“From day one, Todrick has always been very honest with me about his life and his experiences as a gay man of color… he never felt the need to edit who he is around me or be a different version of himself. I think that unapologetic sense of self is also what people connect to in his work. He’s just Todrick. He’s never EVER going to even attempt to be anyone else.”

Sure appears like Todrick!!!

Related: Todrick Attempts To Clean Up His Business Mess…

It’s interesting, though. As unapologetic and self-confident as he sounds when hearing the icon talk about him, Hall’s actual persona is such that that he still is like an underdog in Hollywood.

Discussing the greater forces at play here within the industry, that he told the mag:

“People have put me on a pedestal and think that I am signed to a label and that I have management. I am blown away by their ignorance on how the industry works… I am flattered that my team and I have been able to make people believe that we are on that same level.”

Listen, we get it… you gotta fake it ’til you allow it to be! That’s what everybody is performing, after all. Right?!

One more juicy quote from the performance artist — this time around, about internet trolls and being on the receiving end of a lot of hate on social media marketing:

“I feel that the hate I receive on the internet comes mostly from people of color and people who are part of the LGBTQ+ community. It’s almost like we like complaining about the fact that there isn’t enough representation, but then when the representation in there and it doesn’t come in the exact package or the exact size the we wished it had been, we bash that as well.”

Interesting… do y’all trust him on that one?? Certainly an eye-opening perspective, to express the least.

Anyways, what do U make of Todrick’s comments here towards Scooter Braun, Perezcious readers?!

Sound OFF with your accept the whole thing down in the comments (below)…