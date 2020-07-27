Toddler rushed to hospital after falling from building in east London 

A toddler has actually been rushed to hospital after plunging from a building in east London.

Police were called to East India Dock Road in Poplar at 6.54 pm. The kid’s condition stays unidentified.

Scotland Yard’s Towler Hamlet’s branch tweeted: ‘Police called at 18: 54 hrs to East India Dock Road to reports of a kid fallen from height from a propertybuilding

Officers went to with LAS (London Ambulance Service). The kid, thought to be a toddler, has actually been taken to hospital – we wait for a condition upgrade.

‘Officers stay on scene & & roadway closures are in location at junction with Chrisp Street and NewbyPlace Motorists ought to utilize other paths.’

