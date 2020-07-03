Toddler refuses to give up loaf of bread he is cuddling in adorable TikTok video

GEORGIA GRANDMA’S BISCUIT RECIPE VIDEO GOES VIRAL ON FACEBOOK

The carb-loving toddler’s mom posted the cute video on TikTok, where it has been viewed nearly 80,000 times. The mom, who goes by Mama Doctor Jones, titled the sweet clip with a hashtag “carbs are life.”

In the short video, the child is seen cuddling the bread, which is not in a bag, and pecking at the corner of one of the slices. His mom asked why he is holding so much bread.

Seemingly undeterred by her tone, the boy snacks on his slices, to which she asks again why he has so much bread of course, if he needed all the bread.

Eventually, the mom wants him to give her the bread, to which he says “no!” after which turns his back to the camera.

It seems the popular pastime of bread eating (and making) through the quarantine spans all ages.