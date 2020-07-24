Toddler is caught swinging from the chandelier in her bedroom in hilarious nanny cam footage

This is the minute a stunned mom found among her three-year-old children swinging on the chandelier in their bedroom.

Footage recorded on a nanny cam in Edgewater, Maryland, programs the lady hanging on the ceiling light while her twin sis watches.

Little Elise hangs off the chandelier and spins herself round prior to dropping onto the bed.

In the video, Elise climbs up onto her bed frame, almost falling prior to finding her balance.

She clinch the chandelier and starts spinning herself round.

Her spins ended up being quicker and she swings off the bed frame 3 times prior to falling onto her bed.

Elise gets up to attempt and climb up onto the bed frame once again however quits to go and have fun with her sis.

The footage was handled July 3 and submitted onto social networks website TikTok by the twins’ mom.

She stated: ‘After transforming my twins’ baby cribs to ‘huge lady beds’, I rapidly understood it was an error.

‘ I might hear a sound coming from the ladies’ nursery throughout their nap time so I brought up my Arlo Security app and understood among my twins, Elise, was swinging from thechandelier

‘Thankfully she wasn’t injured however the chandelier was instantly eliminated. This is simply among numerous reasons I can’t have good things any longer.

‘My ladies still request for their chandelier however I ‘d want to wager their factor isn’t for energy.’