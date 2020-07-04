Toddler best friends reunite after lockdown in cute video

Many people can’t wait to see our family members and friends once the coronavirus pandemic lets up, and that was undoubtedly the case for two young pals.

An adorable video filmed on June 25 in Brooklyn shows two toddlers running to greet one another after they hadn’t seen one another for months because of the pandemic’s disastrous toll on New York City.

One of these mothers, who filmed the heartwarming reunion, shared that the two was in daycare for two years together. They had created a loving friendship that extended to the two moms, she said.

‘Months have gone by plus they both have asked about one another, even went so far as pretending they’re actually playing together,’ she said in caption for the video.

‘Once things started calming down in the world, we said enough is enough. Our little men shouldn’t need to suffer any further and we set up a surprise play date.

‘We are so happy I got it on camera! It warmed our hearts and gave us something to smile about!’

