Todd Gurley spotted limping, could have limited workload in camp

The latest Atlanta Falcons running back is currently offering fans anxiety attack

Back in 2018, the Los Angeles Rams made Todd Gurley the highest-paid running back at the time. Two seasons later on, the Rams outright launched him due to their incredibly very little quantity of cap area going into the 2020 season. The Atlanta Falcons chose to bring in the previous Georgia Bulldog on a 1 year, $5.5 million offer. Training camp has actually begun, and there’s currently a mind-blowing upgrade on Gurley.

Head coach Dan Quinn hinted that he’s thinking about restricting Gurley’s workload to guarantee he’ll be healthy throughout the 2020 season. According to Vaughn McClure of ESPN, Gurley “walked with a noticeable limp and wore a compression sock on his left leg, yet he showed speed and explosion during drills.”

Is this the brand-new truth with Todd Gurley?

This is to be anticipated with Gurley at this phase of his profession. We can’t forget that Gurley had surgical treatment to fix a torn ACL throughout his last year at Georgia in 2014, and thinking about the quantity of wear-and-tear he’s had in the NFL, it appeared to take a toll on him. Can you truly blame Quinn for attempting to relax with the running back? Of course, you can’t!

Gurley won the NFL’s Offensive Player of the Year Award back in 2017 after collecting 2,093 lawns and 19 …