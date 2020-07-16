Todd Gurley says he is working out more than ever after Atlanta Falcons move | NFL News





Todd Gurley rushed for 857 yards and 12 touchdowns last year

​​​​​​Todd Gurley admits he is working out more than ever before in his career after signing with the Atlanta Falcons this offseason.

The three-time Pro Bowl running back signed a one-year, $5.5m deal with the Falcons in April after being released by the Los Angeles Rams.

With the coronavirus pandemic having delayed the NFL’s traditional offseason schedule, Gurley has been filling his free time wisely by preparing for a new chapter in 2020.

Gurley joined former New York Giants wide receiver Victor Cruz, New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton and Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr as the quartet discussed a range of issues on the latter’s YouTube channel.

“I’m not even going to lie, I haven’t worked out this much in my life,” Gurley said. “I mean, there literally hasn’t been nothing to do but to work out.”

“Just keep the main thing the main thing, but also, focus on another craft. And for me, it’s just like going to a new team, you know how it is. I’m going to Atlanta, it’s like Black Hollywood for me so I’m excited about the whole thing. At the end of the day, it’s football.”

Gurley’s arrival provides added gloss to an already talented offense consisting of four-time Pro Bowl quarterback Matt Ryan and seven-time Pro Bowl receiver Julio Jones.

Besides keeping himself in shape, Gurley has used his time to get out in the local area amid a period of uncertainty across not only America but the entire world.

OBJ is yet to find his top form in Cleveland

“Really just growing as a person,” Gurley added. “Me, being 25, and in my mind, it hasn’t even really been on football. It’s been on doing s*** off the field, whether it’s just been going to Atlanta and helping out the community there. You know how it goes. It’s only right. You’ve got to do everything. So I’m excited.

“Football, I don’t care about football because that s*** going to take care of itself. I’ve been balling my whole life. So it’s like, that’s what I do. As long as I be consistent and put in the work every day, then I know what’s going to happen on that field.

“Injuries? You can’t prevent them. That s*** can happen any time. But as long as you know you put that work in, it’s cool. And I got Julio. I’m straight. I mean, I’m good.”

