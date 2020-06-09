Todd Gurley passes Atlanta Falcons physical | NFL News





Todd Gurely was launched by the Los Angeles Rams

Two-time All-Pro working again Todd Gurley has handed his Atlanta Falcons physical, in response to a number of experiences.

Gurley agreed to a one-year, $5.5m (£4.3m) take care of the Falcons someday after he was launched by the Los Angeles Rams.

NFL services have been closed and in-person physicals have been prohibited on the top of free company in March, forcing groups to shake on offers contingent on the completion of medical evaluations.

Both sides professed confidence the deal could be upheld regardless of Gurley’s power knee points.

Gurley, 25, was launched by the Rams after a steep drop-off in manufacturing in 2019 and questions in regards to the well being of his left knee, through which he has an arthritic situation.

Atlanta basic supervisor Thomas Dimitroff stated an enormous function awaits Gurley after the workforce launched Devonta Freeman, whereas offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter stated final month the massive query with Gurley is his well being.

“He can do everything,” Koetter stated in May. “He’s an excellent runner, he’s good in the pass game, he can protect. The main question is – and no one seems to know – what’s his health status?”

A former All-American at Georgia, Gurley rushed for a career-low 857 yards final season.

He ran for five,404 yards and 58 touchdowns whereas including 218 receptions for two,090 yards and 12 scores in 73 common season video games with the Rams.

